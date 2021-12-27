Schools mulling mask requirements for spring semester

On Dec. 14, Tahlequah Public Schools announced that students and staff would not be required to wear masks in schools, but are encouraged to wear them.
Grand View, Tenkiller, Keys, and Hulbert have not rescinded their mask mandates, but are looking at data as it comes in, and will make evaluations after the winter break.
“We hope that good health habits and vaccinated individuals will allow us to remove the mask mandate in January. At Grand View, the staff and students are doing a fabulous job and the results have been obvious as COVID-related absences have almost been entirely eliminated since the mask mandate," said Grand View Superintendent Ed Kennedy. "Less than 1 percent of our parents have asked that their students opt out of mask wearing. Our students and staff are regularly wearing masks and using good health practices."
Grand View health aide LaDona Walls said that wearing masks has almost entirely eliminated absences for the flu, as the district has only experienced an isolated number of flu cases last year, and haven’t had a single case yet this year.
Tenkiller Public Schools has not made a decision on whether to implement masks in January.
“We will look at the COVID numbers in Cherokee County when we return in January to determine if we need to change our mask policy,” said Tenkiller Superintendent Marilyn Dewoody.
Keys superintendent plans to follow their current path, meaning implementing a mask mandate while allowing students to opt-out.
“We haven’t had any trouble with enforcement, but we have allowed exemptions. Kids, staff, and parents have been very understanding,” said Superintendent Vol Woods.
A poll on the Tahlequah Daily Press website asked, “What do you think about the Tahlequah school district’s rescinding of the mask mandate." Of the respondents, 38 percent voted that they would strongly approve the decision; 4 percent said they somewhat approve; 14 percent said that they somewhat disapprove; 38 percent said they strongly disapprove; and 4 percent said they are undecided.
Since TPS’s decision was made on Dec. 14, the Omicron variant has penetrated Oklahoma, and the number of cases and hospitalizations has increased. TPS has not announced whether they would keep their mandate by press time.
Over the course of the pandemic, few topics have divided Cherokee County residents as deeply as mask mandates, particularly in schools. While educators have supported mandates and see them as a way to keep kids in school, parents and community members are much more split on the matter.
On a Saturday Forum on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page, locals reacted to TPS’s decision. A larger portion of Facebook readers preferred keeping mask mandates and/or encouraging vaccines, including Matthew Davis.
“If everyone would get vaccinated that are able to, we would not need masks,” he said.
Debra Lafon also argued to keep masking in schools.
“Keep the masks. Just because something is hard doesn’t make it unnecessary. Don’t be a quitter TPS. COVID is no fun to get and can have long term effects,” she said.
Angie Workman Cook is one of several who is encouraging mask-wearing for those who want to wear them, but also believes that those who don’t want them shouldn’t be compelled to wear them.
“People should allow others to make whatever choice they feel is best for them and their families without judgment or name calling. If you wear a mask, I applaud you. If you don’t wear a mask, I applaud you,” she said.
Several Facebook users cited the Omicron variant and suggested that TPS should reconsider its policy.
“Omicron is hitting even vaxxed and boosted people horrifically,” said Al Childress. “Mask mandates are a non-invasive course of action compared to vaccination mandates. People need to wear them.”
Gena Holland Stretch agreed.
“Keep the masks. It is easy – for most – to wear a mask for their own safety and the safety of others. Rescinding the mask mandate is irresponsible during this continuing pandemic,” she said.
Trena Wilroy believes that masks do little to stop the spread of the virus.
“They do very little to no good. COVID and colds are airborne viruses and go right through any kind of mask that people wear in these settings. Also, adults don't wear them properly, much less kids. I am in agreement with the school's decision,” she said.
Stephani Kaufman Bayhylle believes that masks are not worth it if they are not N-95 or K-95 masks.
“Unless people are all wearing N-95/K-95 masks, it’s really not helping anything. Even the science agrees with this. From what I’ve seen, very few are wearing those so I really don’t see what difference it makes,” she said.
Jan White disagreed and believes that even simple masks provide a level of protection that is worth keeping them in schools.
“The people who are saying that the simple surgical masks don’t work are wrong. A few virus particles do get through – most materials are porous, but the risk of severity on breakthrough cases is greatly reduced due to lessened transmission,” she said.
Tom Lewis was amazed at the lack of empathy on the TPS timeline, and encouraged people to wear masks because it saves lives.
“Over 826,000 Americans are dead to date and over five million world citizens,” he said.
