Students and staff will be seeing red Oct. 26-30 as they choose to "Be Happy, Be Brave, and Be Drug Free" during National Red Ribbon Week.
All Keys Public Schools will mark Red Ribbon Week with themed dress-up days. The schedule is: Monday, "hide from drugs," wear camouflage; Tuesday, "don't get tied up in drugs," wear tie dye; Wednesday, "team up against drugs," wear jerseys; Thursday, "friends don't let friends do drugs," twin day; and Friday, "love yourself," wear red for Cougar spirit.
At Woodall Public School, prizes will be awarded to students and staff with the best participation for the dress-up days. Their schedule is: Monday, "drugs are crazy," wear a crazy hat; Tuesday, "drugs aren't cool," tropical clothes; Wednesday, "you have the freedom to say no," freedom day; Thursday, "follow good influences," twin day; and Friday, "be a leader and don't do drugs," costume or dress like favorite leaders.
Norwood Public School students will also have the chance to win prizes by participating in the dress-up days. The themes are: Monday, "red day," wear as much red as possible; Tuesday, "hillbilly day," dress like a hillbilly; Wednesday, "dreaming for a drug-free life, pajama day; Thursday, "senior citizen or career day," dress like an older adult or future job; Friday, "drugs are scary," costume day.
The themes for Tahlequah High School are: Monday, "lei off drugs," Hawaiian day; Tuesday, "leave drugs in the past," decades day; Wednesday, "follow your dreams - stay off drugs," pajama day; and Thursday, "give drugs the boot," Western day. On Friday, students can "choose to be drug free" and pick between two themes: "my future is too bright," neon day; and "say boo to drugs," costume day.
All Tahlequah Public Schools elementary sites will observe Red Ribbon Week. The schedule is: Monday, "sock it to me," wear crazy socks; Tuesday, "follow your dreams and live happy," wear pajama pants; Wednesday, "team up against drugs," wear Tahlequah Tiger gear; Thursday, "be a jean'ius - make good choices," wear jeans; and Friday, "drugs are out of character," wear costume.
Briggs School student council has planned the dress up days: Monday, "be happy and relax," wear pajamas; Tuesday, "be brave and team up against drugs,"wear favorite team colors, shirt, or jersey; Thursday, "be safe and block out any thoughts of drugs," wear camo or black out clothes; and Friday, "be drug free and scare away drugs," wear Halloween costume.
Wednesday will be a schoolwide virtual day for Briggs students. They will receive a coloring sheet or activity sheet on Monday to do at home.
"Don't forget you can incorporate crazy hair and sock days with each of the themes," said Principal George Ritzhaupt.
Grand View School students will have the following RRW schedule: Monday, "red out day - rally against drugs," wear all red; Tuesday, "backwards day - turn your back on drugs," wear clothes backwards; Wednesday, "dreams are the key to success, not drugs," pajama day; Thursday, "it's cray to do drugs," crazy clothes, hair, socks or hat; and Friday, "no drugs, just treats," costume day.
Tenkiller Public School is also participating in RRW. Themes on schedule for those students are: Mustache Monday, "I mustache you not to do drugs"; Tie Dye Tuesday, "peace out to drugs"; Wacky Wednesday, "use your head, don't use drugs," crazy hat or hair; Tenkiller Thursday, "my team is drug free"; and Firetruck Red Friday, "rallying in red against drugs and bullying."
Virtual students can get involved with the national campaign and enter to win prizes. The National Red Ribbon Week Photo Contest is open until Nov. 1. Find details at www.redribbon.org/contest.
