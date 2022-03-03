This year, schools, school groups, and parent-teacher organizations have been raising money to fund different initiatives for students.
Heritage Elementary School will be holding its jog-a-thon on Wednesday, March 9. The public is welcome to contribute.
“They are welcome to do any kind of donation that we would take at school, and they are welcome to come by the school,” said Amanda Vance, HES principal.
The event starts at 9 a.m., but will go throughout the day. Students are raising money for playground equipment.
“We haven’t had a jog-a-thon in the last couple of years due to COVID. A trend that we saw is that our kids are asking for swings. They want more playground equipment. We waited to have a jog-a-thon, because we wanted student input. Both the younger and older kids said we do not have enough swings,” said Vance.
Woodall Public School is wrapping up its Blue and Gold meat sale. The PTO stopped taking orders on Monday, and sausage, chicken, and bacon orders will be ready to be picked up on March 8 from 2-6 p.m. Orders must be picked up to free freezer space.
The district will use the money for school supplies. Each year, every teacher receives $100 for classroom use from the Blue and Gold meat sale. The money is also directed at school improvements. Recently, the school acquired awnings for the playground from money raised at past PTO fundraising events.
“We purchase supplies for all our students, along with our JOM program,” said Ginger Knight, Woodall superintendent. “At the end of the year, we have our wildcat assembly. The PTO purchases surprises for students on the honor roll and who had perfect attendance.”
Keys Public Schools has held different fundraisers throughout the school year, from 4-H wreaths during Christmas to the Blue and Gold sale by the Ag department. The marching band also sold cheesecake to raise money for their equipment and travel.
The Tahlequah Middle School choir is selling tickets to a Arkansas Naturals baseball game. For information, email Amy Wright at wrighta@tahlequahschools.org.
Hulbert Elementary school will be starting March Madness Penny Wars where kids can pick their favorite college teams that are in the NCAA Tournament.
“The kids have decorated empty water bottles of their favorite college teams. If they raise $1,500, Mr. [Taf] Morphis will get a pie in his face,” said Jolyn Choate, HPS superintendent.
Hulbert high schoolers are selling pretzels for end of the year events, and the Baseball team held a bingo night on Saturday. Feb. 26.
The night before Easter, high schoolers will place Easter Eggs in yards for families. For $20, a family can buy 20 empty eggs, and for $25, they can buy eggs filled with candy. For more information, contact the school at 918-772-2501.
Tahlequah High School is selling Tiger Cards for $10, which offer discounts to local businesses. For more information, contact Jade Adams, office manager, at adamsjb@tahlequahschools.org.
Greenwood Elementary will also hold a jog-a-thon on Monday, March 7. The Greenwood Gorilla store is also open Friday mornings. Students bring money to shop for different items, such as bookmarks, key chains, toys, and snacks.
