Woodall Public Schools informed the public on Monday, Aug. 16, of its first positive case of COVID-19, and on Tuesday, a staff member tested positive for the virus. A number of students also self-quarantined prior to the opening of school and have not been in contact with other students.
“Last year, we posted weekly every time we had a case on Facebook. We contact trace, we contact the parents of the need we need to quarantine. We notify every day. Last year, on the website, we post that starting our first full day,” said Woodall Superintendent Ginger Knight.
Knight said she feels that Woodall is better prepared for the pandemic this time around. Students in grades 3-8 have their devices, and younger students will have them by the end of the week.
Meanwhile, on Aug. 16, Tahlequah Public Schools posted that one student and one staff member tested positive at Cherokee Elementary, as well as one staff member at Heritage, one staff member at Tahlequah Middle School, and three students at Tahlequah High School.
On Aug. 17, school officials posted that one staff member at Sequoyah tested positive, as well as two students and one staff member at Greenwood, one student at Heritage, two students and two staff members at TMS, 10 students at THS, and one staff member at Central.
