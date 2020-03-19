Beginning Monday, March 23, area schools will offer free meals to children under 18.
Briggs School grab-and-go meal hours are: breakfast, 7-9 a.m.; and lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Hulbert Public Schools will be providing a sack breakfast/lunch between 9 and 11 a.m. at the Fifth Street door of the cafeteria. Community members should remain in their vehicles and staff members will bring the food to them.
Tahlequah Public Schools will offer to-go lunches for children 18 and under Monday-Friday at set locations in town. Children must be present to pick up the free hot meals. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., families can drive in front of the Cherokee Elementary School cafeteria on Ward Street and meals will be brought out to the car. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., TPS representatives will have meals at the following locations: Trimble Apartment Complex, Step Mobile Homes, South Breeze Trailer Park, Fox Trailer Park east entrance, Garden Walk laundry room, and North Cedar Trailer Park. At noon, meals will be available at: Twin Oaks Apartments on Cedar Avenue, Tahlequah Terrace, Elks Lodge trailer park, Fox trailer park west entrance, and the Garden Walk back parking lot.
Sequoyah Schools will have meals for any children under 18 available Monday-Friday at four locations: Sequoyah High School Cafeteria and the Cherokee Nation Court House Square pavilion from 11 a.m. to noon; Big B's south of Stilwell from 11 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.; and Hop-In north of Stilwell from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Students must be present to receive the meals.
Keys School hours will be Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.
Tenkiller Public Schools will be providing meals for its students only starting Tuesday, March 24. The bus drivers will start their routes at 10 a.m. to deliver meals to their students. If a student doesn't ride a bus, guardians may pick up their children's meals from 11 a.m. to noon at the parent pick-up line. The student must be in the car to receive the meal. Meals will be available Tuesday-Friday, March 24-27, and Monday-Thursday, March 30-April 2.
Grand View School will offer meals, and the hours will be announced Friday, March 20, on the school’s website and Facebook page.
For the Woodall Public School meal program, participants needed to fill out a short survey by noon on Thursday.
Editor's note: Schools or individuals who have updates to meal programs or other information can email the Daily Press at news@tahlequahdailypress.com and we will update this story.
