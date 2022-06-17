Young campers turned into scientists this week during the Wacky Wacky Science camp.
Geared toward ages 6-7, this Summer Academy session was organized by the Northeastern State University's Innovation Discovery Education Academy and ASL's Community House.
Wednesday morning, Emilee Purcell led the kids in a tie-dye activity.
"Right now, we are getting ready to go outside and tie-dye T-shirts," said Purcell.
Purcell described how later in the day, the group would learn about colors with the aid of a color wheel. She spoke to how the kids were discovering science through hands-on activities.
"We are just trying to learn how stuff works while we are doing it," said Purcell.
The kids were excited to tie-dye their own T-shirts. Camper Kash Inman said he was familiar with this activity.
"I already know how to tie-dye," said Kash.
After donning plastic smocks and gloves, the campers sat in a circle outside the IDEA Lab on NSU campus to pick out their favorite colors from the dye selection. Aaliyah Allen wanted a classic color pallette.
"I'm doing purple and pink," said Aaliyah.
Emma Scott preferred more contrast in her piece.
"I want black and red," said Emma.
Jonathan Brown listed off his colorful combination: "Blue and green and yellow and blue."
The T-shirts were tied up with rubber bands to produce a design when unwrapped. Purcell provided instruction on how to apply the dye as the children shared the dye bottles between them, colors blending before their eyes on the previously white fabric.
More learning activities and fun are scheduled for the children in the coming days.
Purcell divulged an upcoming surprise before the camp ended Friday.
"[The kids] don't know this yet, but later we are going to make ice cream in bags and learn how that happens," said Purcell.
This science experiment is a popular demonstration for the freezing point of water. With rock salt and ice in the outer bag and ice cream ingredients in the inner bag, this combination will yield homemade ice cream with a good shake.
IDEA's mission includes educating children about robotics and STEAM topics, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. According to its webpage, the academy stands on the components of communication, collaboration, problem-solving and critical thinking.
Check it out
There are several other IDEA Summer Academy sessions to go. For more information, visit: https://academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/YouthPrograms/TahlequahRACESummerYouthAcademies.aspx
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.