Scientist shares the low-down on viruses

A professor of microbiology and immunology at Columbia University explained the behavior of a virus during a presentation on modern science.
On Feb. 5, the Broken Arrow campus of Northeastern State University opened the spring series on biology and chemistry, wherein scientists and researchers share their knowledge and experience in the field.
The first presentation featured Dr. Vincent Racaniello, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York. Racaniello does a great deal of study in virology, the study of viruses, and shared many of his findings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think in order to learn more about SARS-COV-2, you first have to learn about viruses as a whole,” said Racaniello.
He attributed much of his success and aspiration to his parents. His father piqued his interest in science, while his mother inspired him to work on his writing skills, which he uses to this day for his books and blogs.
Racaniello explained to the virtual audience how COVID-19 is able to get around the way it does.
“COVID-19 is a virus that is moderately transmissible,” said Racaniello. “The R-naught, which is a measure on average of how many people a single person can affect, is about 2 to 3. It's mainly transmitted by droplets that you can make by coughing or sneezing, but in fact, just talking makes droplets.”
He elaborated on the importance of masks and the proper way to wear them. He said masks do not stop the virus, but they do stop the droplets. There are other ways to catch the virus, however.
“Droplet transmission accounts for about 90 percent of infections, with the other 10 percent coming from touching things that have been contaminated. Masks also help by keeping your fingers away from touching your face,” Racaniello said.
Racaniello also shared some disturbing news with his audience of around 120. He said the virus could have been prevented from reaching its current level.
“So let me end up with some sad comments, which is that this pandemic could have been prevented. After SARS-1, we learned that bats in China harbor SARS-like coronaviruses. We found that these viruses infect people who have come in contact with bats in the countryside in China," said Racaniello. "We could have responded by making broadly acting drugs; in fact, we had a few already that we just never tested.”
