Scott appointed to Red Cross NE OK Chapter board

TULSA - The American Red Cross Northeast Oklahoma Chapter has announced the appointment of Tralynna Sherrill Scott to its board of directors.
"Now more than ever, the necessity for organizations that are ready and willing to help others in times of need is evident," said Scott. "No organization does this better than Red Cross. Whether it be a natural disaster or a global pandemic, the Red Cross is always there to help prevent and relieve suffering around the world."
Scott was nominated to serve in the cabinet-level position of Cherokee Nation treasurer by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and was unanimously confirmed by the Council of the Cherokee Nation in 2019. In this role, she oversees Cherokee Nation's $1.5 billion annual budget, as well as a financial resources staff of more than 100 employees.
Scott served Cherokee Nation Businesses for more than 14 years, most recently as director of corporate tax, where she was responsible for all aspects of corporate taxation within CNB and its 48 subsidiaries, which generates more than $1.4 billion in revenue and conducts business in all 50 U.S. states and in 26 countries.
At CNB, Scott held various positions including investment analyst, where she evaluated and presented growth and diversification opportunities. She also served as in-house counsel focused on corporate and tribal taxation, employment law, tribal gaming protections, and compliance issues.
While working full-time with CNB, Scott earned her Juris Doctor and a master's degree in taxation from the University of Tulsa. Prior to her work at Cherokee Nation, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Notre Dame. In her free time, Scott enjoys spending time with her two daughters and husband.
