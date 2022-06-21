OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma cannot enforce a highly touted state law that was supposed to alleviate headaches for frustrated motorists by stopping trains from blocking intersections.
Without explanation, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would not hear the state's request to reconsider a 10th Circuit court ruling earlier this year that invalidated Oklahoma's law on the grounds that the federal Surface Transportation Board has jurisdiction over train operations, not state lawmakers or the corporation commissioners.
The law, which went into effect July 1, 2019, was supposed to stop trains from blocking railroad crossings for over 10 minutes, though its many exemptions could have still allowed some trains to clog intersections for 20 minutes or longer. Crews also could receive additional time if they were operating under Federal Railroad Administration rules or had to stop to allow the passage of another train.
BNSF Railway Co. sued to stop the implementation after receiving three citations in July 2019 for blocking crossings. The company argued that in two of the instances, its trains were stopped to allow the passage of two trains on the main line, and contended that the stoppages did not delay the response of emergency personnel. The company also argued that the state didn't have the authority to enforce the law.
In a statement Tuesday following the Supreme Court's decision, BNSF said it continues "to work with communities to avoid instances of occupied crossings." The company said it has a 24-hotline to assist with clearing crossings, and an emergency number is posted on signs at all crossings.
In 2021, the state's Corporation Commission received 139 blocked-crossing complaints. The agency has received 56 so far in 2022, said spokesman Matt Skinner.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, the measure's author, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. A spokeswoman for Attorney General John O'Connor, who was defending the case, said he had no comment.
But in his Supreme Court briefing, O'Connor argued that BNSF refuses to take any "meaningful actions" to address the issue. He wrote that the Federal Railroad Administration had acknowledged its jurisdiction, but had not put in place any regulations or orders regarding blocked crossings.
He said a train in Davis was issued a ticket after being stopped for 38 minutes. Edmond authorities issued the other two citations after trains blocked intersections for 80 and 37 minutes.
O'Connor argued that all the blocked crossings have become a safety issue. A paramedic in Davis had to jump between a stopped train's rail cars to reach a patient suffering from a life-threatening illness. He said it takes almost 37 minutes to travel less than three blocks in Davis because of trains blocking crossings.
And, in Marietta, firefighters and paramedics have been delayed responding to fires and medical emergencies because of stopped trains. He also alleged a BNSF employee stopped a train at a highway crossing just to get a coffee.
O'Connor also argued that Oklahomans are taking more risks at railroad crossings and driving around downed gates to try to beat trains, and pedestrians are crawling across stopped trains.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
