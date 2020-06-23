The road to getting land into trust may officially be over for the United Keetoowah Band, as on Monday, the Supreme Court denied hearing the Cherokee Nation's appeal of a previous ruling.
"Speaking as a tribal member, this is a monumental day for the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma," said Chief Joe Bunch. "We had our highest courts in the land rule that we have the right to land in trust. Keetoowahs can now rest assured that with this ruling, the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma cannot fight us or hamper our efforts for growth any longer."
In 2000, the UKB purchased a 76-acre parcel of land northwest of Willis Road in Tahlequah. The tribe has developed the property for several uses, including cultural grounds, an elder center, a daycare, a museum, and community offices.
The UKB submitted its application to the Department of the Interior's Bureau of Indian Affairs in 2004 to put the tract of land into trust. This was approved by the BIA in 2011.
In August 2012, the Cherokee Nation had sued the U.S. Department of the Interior - of which the Bureau of Indian Affairs is a part - because of its decision to allow the UKB to have trust land within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation. The lower court determined the BIA had to first get written approval from the Cherokee Nation before allowing the UKB to put land into trust within its boundaries.
In May 2017, a ruling from the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Oklahoma blocked and overturned a May 2011 decision by the BIA to allow the land to go into trust. However, on Sept. 5, 2019, the 10th Circuit Court reversed that decision, and in December 2019, UKB and BIA signed the paperwork for the trust land. The Cherokee Nation then asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the 10th Circuit Court's decision.
Cherokee Nation Communications Manager Julie Hubbard said the tribe has no comment.
"It's a glorious day that the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma was denied their final appeal," said UKB Assistant Chief Jamie Thompson. "They have nowhere else to go to try and deny the UKB its land in trust. This case was settled, and we signed the deed to the land last December. Now we're officially equal to any other federally recognized tribe, and we're looking forward to a future where we can exercise our rights like every other federally recognized tribe that has land in trust."
Having land in trust opens up the UKB's opportunity for more grants and federal services.
"This will be the economic catalyst for our tribe moving forward in all facets of government, and justice prevailed in this long overdue fight," said Bunch. "I thank all our attorneys, including Klint Cowan, Mike Rosette, Christina Vaughn, Jim McMillan and Arvi Kupfler. Additionally, I want to thank all the former chiefs for their courage in this fight, as well as the Council for its work, and the Department of the Interior and former Secretary Larry Echohawk for their belief in us and what is right."
The 76 acres will continue to be used by the UKB for its tribal services, celebrations, and more, but it will not house a casino.
The tribe would have to acquire additional land for that purpose. The 2.03-acre parcel near Walmart, where UKB previously had a casino, is still tied up in litigation because it was not trust land.
