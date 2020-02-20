Skyler Sutherland from Boy Scout Troop 743 assisted with upgrades at the Tahlequah Animal Shelter Monday afternoon. Animal Control Officer Vicky Green said the group took out wooden shelves and replaced those with plastic shelves in each cage.
Scouts help at animal shelter
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
NORMAN [mdash] Anne Dalrymple, 84, of Norman. Funeral service will be held at Feb. 20, 2020 at 2:00 at Hart Funeral Home. Interment will be at New Hope Cemetery in Hulbert.
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Herman Kennicutt AGE: 85 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: DIED: February 12, 2020 SERVICES: 2:00 PM, February 15, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Lola Mae Kelley AGE: 85 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: DIED: February 12. 2020 SERVICES: 10:00 AM February 15, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Margaret Caughman AGE: 60 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Waitress DIED: February 5, 2020 SERVICES: No services
Most Popular
Articles
- Casey’s General Stores joins the Stilwell community with new store
- Final Roster Changes Announced for 2020 PBR Global Cup USA
- POLICE BEAT 2-18-20: Man picked up for warrant also possessed meth
- Locals share what they love about their partners
- School officials receive guests, discuss new deal for SROs
- POLICE BEAT 2-14-20: Man arrested after driving in wrong lane
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 2-16-20
- Residents with warrants for failure to pay fines can set up plans, without fear of arrest
- Woodall teacher named a Rising Star, honored by Thunder
- Sequoyah overcomes slow start to beat Holland Hall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.