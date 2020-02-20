Scouts help at animal shelter

Scouts help at animal shelter

Skyler Sutherland from Boy Scout Troop 743 assisted with upgrades at the Tahlequah Animal Shelter Monday afternoon. Animal Control Officer Vicky Green said the group took out wooden shelves and replaced those with plastic shelves in each cage.

Keri Thornton | Daily Press

Skyler Sutherland from Boy Scout Troop 743 assisted with upgrades at the Tahlequah Animal Shelter Monday afternoon. Animal Control Officer Vicky Green said the group took out wooden shelves and replaced those with plastic shelves in each cage.

Tags

Recommended for you