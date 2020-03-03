Search for drowning victim called off for night

Officials say the body of the 24-year-old man presumed to have drowned has not yet been recovered as darkness fell Monday, and the search was suspended for the night.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Ray Hammons said officials would resume the search at the Illinois River near South 553 Road at 7:30 a.m.
Capt. Mike Sharp with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Enforcement Section said the initial call indicated an unidentified man had gone into the water around 9:45 a.m. Monday and hadn't resurfaced.
"We had eyewitness reports of seeing the body go into the water and we deployed a power boat, along with GRDA's boat," said Sharp. "We've done some dragging operations in the area they said the body went under."
Sharp said officials had done some dragging operations in the area, but were unsuccessful.
Typically, dragging is done at a later time, but Sharp said they chose to use that technique since the water was only 10 feet deep.
"We had such a good visual of where the body went in that we thought we could use the drag bars and come with him that way," Sharp said. "Now we're going to go ahead and deploy a boat with a side-scan sonar and expand the search a little bit."
The trooper confirmed this is now a search-and-recovery mission and not a search-and-rescue operation.
Sharp said crews would work until nightfall and then resume in the morning until the body is recovered.
Agencies assisting in the search include: OHP, Grand River Dam Authority Police, Tahlequah Fire and Rescue, and Welling Volunteer Fire Department, which intercepted the initial call.
