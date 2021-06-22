OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Education has announced it is expanding the eligibility for the state’s next teacher of the year recognition.
Applications are now open for the 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, and one teacher of the year winner from every school site will be allowed to apply for the prestigious award. Previously, the Oklahoma Teacher of the Year was selected from a limited pool of district teachers of the year.
The change is meant to elicit a broader representation of teachers from across the state and to ensure every exceptional Oklahoma educator is eligible for recognition, especially in districts that do not select a district-level teacher of the year.
School principals and district superintendents are encouraged to honor classroom teachers at the local level by providing them with the opportunity to participate. Nominees should be exceptionally skillful and dedicated classroom teachers who demonstrate creative and effective teaching with students of all backgrounds and abilities.
The 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year application packet is due Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.