The search has ended for what was thought to be a body floating in the water in the Pettit Bay area as law enforcement officials determined the body was floating debris.
Authorities were called to the area Wednesday evening and began the search after it was reported someone saw a possible body floating in the lake.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop W Marine Enforcement Division out of Muskogee continued the search this morning, and according to OHP officials, it was later determined to be a “false report” and the possible body was floating debris.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.