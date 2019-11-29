Seasonal events pack next weekend's calendar

The holidays are bursting with entertainment and excitement in every community, especially Tahlequah. And opportunities abound to support favorite nonprofits with creative fundraisers, starting with a Christmas tree auction.
On Sunday, Dec 8, 1-5 p.m., the 19th annual Christmas Open House gets underway at Hunter's Home, 19479 E Murrel Rd, Park Hill. Admission is free to enjoy the antebellum home decorated in period style.
Sunday, Dec. 8, it's a Candy Cane Christmas at American Banjo Museum, 9 E. Sheridan Ave., Oklahoma City. The American Banjo Museum hosts an afternoon of holiday music, candy canes, refreshments and a sing-along.
With Santa and the elves packing the sleigh, more holiday fun is found in Green Country.
The Fifth annual Tri-County Art Show runs Dec. 10 and into January, with a meet-and-greet artist reception Thursday, Dec. 12, 5-7 p.m., at the Muskogee Art Guild. Members will display with artists from Arts Council of Tahlequah, Wagoner Arts Alliance and MAG.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, 2-4 p.m. Santa photos will be taken at, 111 S. Cherokee Ave. and posted on the Tahlequah City Hall Facebook, for guests to view and print.
From Dec. 12-23, the American Theater Company presents, "A Christmas Carol," in the John H. Williams Theater in Tulsa. Tickets are at TulsaPAC.com or the box office 918 596-7111.
Friday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m. is Christmas on the Square at the Cherokee National History Museum, 101 S Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah.
The Broken Arrow Community Playhouse presents Miracle in Bedford Falls on Dec. 6-8 and 13-15, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Adults tickets are $25; child/student/senior/military are $22. The BACP is in The Main Place at 1800 S. Main in downtown Broken Arrow, www.bacptheatre.com.
The Tahlequah Christmas parade, with the theme of "Holiday in Whoville," takes place Friday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Santa and the Grinch will be at the Lift Coffee Bar downtown, 308 N. Muskogee Ave., during the parade.
There are three opportunities to attend the Seventh annual "Nutcracker" by Encore Performing Society, in collaboration with Academy of Performing Arts: at Wagoner High School Performing Arts Center on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.; and at the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center on Dec. 15 at 2 pm. Cost is $15 at the door, $17 for reserved seating. Call 918-803-1408.
Those with creative hands will enjoy making a wreath on Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at a Christmas Wreath Workshop at A Bloom, 104 N. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah. Tickets are $50 per person.
The Fifth annual Tahlequah Christmas Bazaar is Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Cherokee County Community Building, with a variety of vendor booths.
Revelers can have "Breakfast with Santa" Saturday, Dec. 14, noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Tulsa Zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North, Tulsa, and enjoy the Tulsa Christmas Parade beginning at 1 p.m.
Fans of George Frederic Handel's "The Messiah" can get their seasonal treat at Boston Avenue Methodist Church in Tulsa. The composition will be performed, along with members of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, at 5 p.m. It's free to the public.
Then in Oklahoma City on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. is the Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park: Jane Austen's Christmas Cracker at 2920 Paseo. Tickets are $10-$25; call 405-235-3700.
On Monday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m. at the Broken Arrow Community Playhouse, the Tulsa Festival Ringers - Tulsa's only auditioned community handbell ensemble - will give a free concert.
Another free concert is Thursday, Dec. 19, 7-8:30 p.m. in Muskogee, by Tulsa Opera, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2130 W. Okmulgee Ave.
The last Saturday before Christmas, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m., brings Book Babes Love Christmas at First Baptist Church, 201 Ron Rich Ave., Tahlequah. Bring a board book and babies, ages 3 and up, for this Christmas swap game.
"Home For Christmas: Wagoner Holiday Concert" is Saturday, Dec. 21, 7:30-9 p.m., Wagoner Civic Center, 301 S. Grant Ave.
The Tulsa Christmas Concert, featuring Brian Nhira and friends from "The Voice," brings the grand finale show on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the TCC VanTrease Performing Arts Center for Education. The concert benefits the Backpack Project, with the goal of more than 5,000 backpacks donated. Good Life Music and Media Lessons is giving music and media lessons to attendees their family and friends redeemable at goodlifetulsa.com with proof of ticket purchase. Tickets are available on the TCC CanYrease website, http://bit.ly/33radXm or call the box office 817 595-7777.
The annual Ned's Tacky Sweater Party is Dec. 21, 10 p.m., 316 N. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah.
On Sunday, Dec. 22, Cirque Musica takes of at 8 p.m. at River Spirit Casino, 8330 Riverside Parkway, Tulsa.
The last opportunity to take a photo with Santa is Monday, Dec. 23, 12:30-3 p.m. at Tahlequah Lumber Co., 1701 S. Park Hill Road.
Wednesday, Dec. 25, from noon to 3 p.m., is Momma C's Soul Food Christmas Dinner, at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St. The Muskogee Medical Foundation is once again sponsoring a free Christmas dinner for anyone in honor of the late Cassandra Gaines.
Ringing in the new year from. Dec. 31-Jan. 5, Celebrity Attractions presents Cameron Mackintosh's "Miss Saigon: in the Chapman Music Hall in Tulsa. Tickets are at TulsaPAC.com or the box office, 918-596-7111.
Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., is Broken Arrow Christmas Branson Style, a special fundraising Christmas variety show to benefit The Little Lighthouse in Tulsa. Tickets are $25 per person, with general admission at the door.
