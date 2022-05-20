Sequoyah State Park, like many employers in Cherokee County, recently announced that it is accepting applications for seasonal positions.
Currently, the park is looking for applicants, young and old, to submit their materials to be considered for different positions, including Lodge front desk and reservations, Lodge summer recreation staff, Lodge housekeeping and housemen, Lodge maintenance and groundskeeping, Lodge event staff, golf course pro shop and office, golf course maintenance and groundskeeping and park maintenance. Full-time positions are also available.
"We have temporary labor positions and some of them may be in housekeeping or front desk clerks, it could be outdoor recreation people. We have laborers who go around cleaning and maintaining facilities. This summer, it may be weed eating and mowing and general maintenance," said Tony Presley Sequoyah State Park manager.
Many of the employees who work summers are in high school or college, but some are also retirees who want to earn a little cash and spend time outdoors.
"Most of the teenage jobs will be for general labor positions, it's going to be picking up and cleaning up the park. There are laws that we need to follow as far as putting people on motorized equipment. We want them to have a good head on their shoulders and that they can follow instructions and follow basic safety procedures," said Presley.
Sequoyah is the largest state park in Cherokee County, offering 2,200 acres of outdoor space. For many, working at the park provides an opportunity to convene with nature while improving the environment.
"We are outdoors. We are in a large state park. We enjoy a lot of visitors and provide a lot of experiences for our guests from recreation to camping to golf. We have a lot of hiking trails that we maintain. It is a great place to be outside for the summer, rather than being cooped up in the summer, or however long they'll be with us," said Presley.
The park is also recruiting volunteers who will serve as camp hosts during summer camp sessions or as golf course aides. Those that volunteer on the golf course will get a chance to play for free.
To apply, contact the park office at miranda.walters@travelok.com
Vidalia's is also hiring summer help.
"Our typical business in the summer does grow. We are very lucky to have a lot of good tourism in Tahlequah, so it improves our business. To have a little extra summer help helps," said Michelle Naylor, owner.
A number of her NSU student workers go home during the summer, so she needs locals to fill in for when they are gone. Over the last few years, it has been difficult to recruit workers.
"To find help right now is a challenge. Big time. We are lucky to have workers who have friends who they have referred for jobs. That's been how we've operated for the last year or longer. We've had no applications until this last week," she said.
Vidalia's hires high school students, as well as workers over the age of 18. The responsibilities of minors are limited because of insurance, so they bus tables, deliver food, and do dishes. Those who are 18 years old can use knives and operate machinery.
"In my opinion, a job teaches them respect and responsibility," said Naylor. who brought in her 10-year-old son into work to help out. "I'm teaching him a level of responsibility and respect, as well as the importance of earning money and learning finances."
Danny Perry, head chef at Vidalia's, said that for many high school workers, a job is the only money that they may get their hands on.
"We've worked since we were in high school. Neither one of us had parents who just gave us credit cards. I started when I was 14," said Perry.
Float operators and marinas are also looking for work. Many of the river and lake businesses are opening up shop around the Memorial Day weekend, so those wanting to work should apply immediately. Most workers on the river must be at least 18 years old.
"They are the backbone of our company, and they keep things going. We've got jobs for sure. I need office help, people to throw the boats, and a CDL driver," said Barbara Kelley, owner of Diamondhead Resort.
She has run ads on Facebook a couple of times, but is having trouble finding people to apply for summer positions, which is a common complaint. Those interested in working at Diamondhead can call 918-456-4545.
