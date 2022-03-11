DURANT – The Second Annual Trail of Tears Virtual Journey kicks off March 21. This year, the route will take the participants over 512 miles from Mississippi to Oklahoma.
The points of interest along the way will be different from last year, with several videos highlighting aspects of the ancestral journey and Choctaw heritage. Participants will have until June 19, 2022 to complete the challenge.
The Trail of Tears Virtual Journey started in 2021 when the Choctaw Nation Healthy Lifestyles Team brainstormed how to get all Choctaw tribal members outside and moving amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Giving them the virtual challenge gave a purpose to many of our members," said Doris Winlock, Healthy Lifestyle coordinator. "They were excited to learn about the journey our ancestors took with the informational points of interest along the way."
The challenge is completed by using an app called Walker Tracker. Participants will use the app and any step counter they currently have to track and log steps over the three-month challenge. The app will display the route and points of interest along the way. Complete instructions are found on the Choctaw Nation webpage.
Over 700 people joined the challenge last year and 651 completed the journey.
"We wanted to make it reasonable for all levels of activity, so the participants were allowed to have teams of three if they wanted," said Winlock. "Many did the 700-mile journey all by themselves."
With 22 states represented, Winlock hopes to expand participation nationally, challenging our friends in Ireland and other countries.
To join the challenge, participants can review the details of the Virtual Trail of Tears. Everyone is invited to participate and upon finishing will receive a medal and certificate through the mail.
