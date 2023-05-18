Two suspects accused of second-degree burglary pleaded not guilty in Cherokee County District Court earlier this week.
Two felony counts of second-degree burglary, two misdemeanor counts of petit larceny, and one misdemeanor count of knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property were filed on May 15, 2023, against Monica Lydia Diaz, 32, Tahlequah, and Joseph P. McGraw, 43, Tahlequah.
The pair made their initial appearances on May 16, when they entered their plea and received a $7,500 bond.
According to court documents, on April 14, 2023, both suspects broke into a Keeler Drive residence and stole a tiller, fishing poles, and a lantern not exceeding a value of $1,000. From the same residence, but belonging to a different owner, the defendants also stole a broken PlayStation 5 and camouflage clothing not exceeding a value of $1,000.
Both are scheduled to appear in court again at 10 a.m. on June 21, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding. Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
