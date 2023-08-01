HULBERT – A new furry officer has joined the ranks of the Hulbert Police Department to help its human counterparts with apprehension, detecting, and keeping the peace.
Hulbert Police Chief Brandon Quimby said K-9 Officer Hobson got his badge in May 2023.
HPD’s other K-9, Yona – or “bear” in Cherokee – joined in October 2022.
“[Hobson] was donated from another department,” said Quimby. “He is in handler’s school right now at Torchlight.”
Officer Colton Coble said Yona was trained by Torchlight Canine K9 in Tulsa. Both are German shepherds, although Quimby said there is no standard dog breed for K-9s.
“[German shepherds] are not as hyper as Malinois,” said Quimby.
Belgian Malinois and German shepherds are a popular pick for police and military work; in fact, two Belgian Malinois K-9s retired from the Tahlequah Police Department around this time last year.
Quimby said Yona and and Hobson are both trained to detect several substances, including meth, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.
“They do suspect apprehension and tracking, and article searching,” said Quimby.
Quimby demonstrated an article search with Yona. Coble first dropped a gun magazine in a grassy area and Yona, using his scent training, was able to locate the object within a few seconds. Yona laid down to indicate the spot where he’d found the magazine.
Having two K-9 around allows the HPD to have a dog working both the morning and evening shifts.
“It will be helpful once [classes begin at Hulbert Public Schools] because they will both be able to go to the school,” said Quimby.
The K-9s are useful for helping other area agencies as well.
“We do assists for Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office from time to time, and we assisted the Cherokee Nation Marshals recently,” said Quimby.
When they’re not on duty, Hobson stays with his handler, Coble, and Yona stays with his handler, Quimby.
“For fun, Yona sleeps, drives me nuts, and chases cats,” said Quimby. “He also likes to swim.”
As for K-9 retirement age, Quimby said it just depends on the canine.
“I think a dog is like a human – they shouldn’t have to work their entire lives,” he said.
Once Yona “mellows out,” Quimby said, he has four kids who love to play with him.
