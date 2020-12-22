OKLAHOMA CITY — The state could begin implementing the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan as early as next week, the state health commissioner said.
Dr. Lance Frye, the state’s interim health commissioner, made the announcement at an event Tuesday. Health officials were kicking off an unprecedented vaccination effort targeting the 62,000 Oklahomans who live and work at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities statewide.
Frye said health officials anticipate they’ll receive 174,000 vaccine doses before the end of the year. With four additional shipments slated to arrive in the coming weeks, the state needs to continue to push the vaccine out to those who need it most, he said.
He said the abrupt move to Phase 2 didn’t involve low uptake.
“We are just moving quickly through our plan,” Frye said. “I think we’re doing very well.”
In the first week, nearly 21,000 frontline health care workers and first responders living in every Oklahoma county received the COVID-19 vaccination, said Gov. Kevin Stitt.
He said another 50,000 doses were on the way to county health departments. That will allow the state to send vaccine strike teams to further amplify efforts.
Health officials said phase 2’s beginning will overlap with the ongoing vaccination efforts of those in the state’s top priority group, which also include public health staff conducting COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and control. An estimated 157,900 Oklahomans are eligible to receive the vaccine during Phase 1.
Phase 2 includes first responders like police and firefighters, additional health care workers, adults age 65 and older and those with any comorbidities, teachers and staff in preK-12 schools, staff and residents in congregant locations and state, county and city leaders. An estimated 817,300 Oklahomans fall into that category.
Stitt said his administration's top priority is getting the state’s long-term residents and staff vaccinated. Tuesday marked “a major step forward” in the fight against COVID. It also signified the first step in restoring normalcy for some of the state’s most isolated residents.
“This has been an incredibly hard year on all of us, especially for Oklahomans who live and work in our long-term care facilities,” he said.
In all, 8,687 long-term care staff and residents have contracted COVID-19. Of those, 685 have died.
For months, family and friends haven’t been able to have any physical contact with their loved ones. They’ve communicated through windows, met outside a safe distances or used Zoom or FaceTime.
“But at the same time, you know, that that’s not the same,” Stitt said. “No matter how old we get, sometimes all we want is a hug from our mom and dad, especially in a year like this.”
Kimberly Green, Diakonos Group chief operating officer, said not all residents at The Lodge at Brookline in Oklahoma City have chosen to be vaccinated, and they can’t mandate participation either.
She said it will be months before every nursing home staffer and resident can be fully vaccinated.
But 89-year-old resident Frances Watland was raring to go. She was first in line among the residents at the facility Tuesday.
“Do I get a T-shirt?” she joked just before getting poked with the needle.
Everyone cheered loudly and clapped.
Then, someone handed her a celebratory T-shirt.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.