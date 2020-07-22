The city of Tahlequah will hold its second meeting about the dog park on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water St.
Topics of discussion will include the park's potential location and its amenities.
Those unable to attend the meeting in-person can submit feedback to Ward 1 City Councilor Bree Long via email, ward1@cityoftahlequah.com, or by calling or texting information to 918-822-1234.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.