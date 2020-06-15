Local residents took to Muskogee Avenue in downtown Tahlequah this past weekend, as the Tahlequah Main Street Association held its Second Saturday event to inject some extra life to the city's small businesses.
The Second Saturday series was slated to begin in May originally, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to that plan. Organizers were hoping the event could bolster business for downtown merchants, as many owners were forced to close shop due to the pandemic.
"It is so important for our community to shop local and stay local, now more than ever before," said TMSA Director Jamie Hale. "When planning this first day of Second Saturdays, we wanted the community to be able to shop and dine downtown while still maintaining consumer confidence and practicing social distancing."
Main Street was busy with folks participating in the TMSA's Mural Madness Challenge, while others perused the sidewalk sales merchants along the road. The Mural Madness Challenge had about 50 entries, as locals could be seen traveling to each of the paintings on the city's downtown buildings to take a picture in front of. They were to use specific hashtags with a social media post to be entered into a drawing for $100 worth of Main Street bucks.
"That will be $100 going right back into our downtown merchants, and it's a really cool program," said Rian Cragar, TMSA board president and owner of A Bloom Flowers & Gifts. "They work just like cash. Once someone shops at one of our downtown locations, they can redeem them just like money. The merchant then takes the Main Street bucks and gives them to Jamie at the Main Street office, and she cuts the merchant a check for the amount of Main Street bucks they took in."
There were 12 murals for participants to use as backdrops for their pictures. People could even watch as one mural went up on the corner of Morgan Street and Muskogee Avenue, as Northeastern State University Professor Lance Hunter and his team of alumni and students have been working on "Below the Surface."
Hunter said the mural, which was paid for by the Tahlequah Community Fund, is to "highlight the importance of women and education in society."
Morgan's Bakery was able to reopen in time for the event. Meanwhile, A Bloom, Vivid Salon & Boutique, Junie's Closet and more had tables set up along the sidewalk, offering deals on merchandise. After much of the business was down from the closures, it offered a much-needed day of foot traffic on Main Street.
"There were a lot of people out and about in downtown, doing the sidewalks sales, and doing the Mural Madness," said Cragar. "It was definitely a big spike in what our Saturdays have been looking like. We had a good amount of customers and people taking advantage of all the deals downtown."
The TMSA is already planning for a fun-filled day next month, as it will host its Second Saturday event July 11, in collaboration with Help In Crisis's 10th Annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes.
Hale said there are plans for Movies In The Park.
"We just received our brand-new inflatable movie screen that we were able to purchase with Tahlequah Tourism Event Support, as well as a grant from Casey's General Store," she said.
"We will be showing 'The Little Mermaid,' which was postponed from last season due to rain."
Get involved
People can stay up to date with Main Street events and ongoing sales by visiting the TMSA Facebook page. For more information about the TMSA, visit www.tahlequahmainstreet.com or call 918-431-1655.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.