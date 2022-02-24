Emergency management officials are calling this week’s winter weather wave a dangerous situation, and they expect it to be a “slow melt.”
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said the freezing rain moved out of the area by late Thursday morning, but the roads remained slick and hazardous as of Thursday afternoon.
“The roads were somewhat treacherous, even though [crews] have worked hard to blade them off, salt and sand. I saw a lot of salt and sand today within the city, and I haven’t ventured out to any of the county roads,” said Underwood.
He gave a shoutout to street crews, who have been working diligently Wednesday and Thursday, dispersing sand and salt on the roads.
Tahlequah Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said Thursday afternoon that road conditions are better than what he saw on Wednesday.
“We got another crew coming in here soon, and they’ll be working through the night. The roads are in pretty good shape,” said Smith.
Crews are tending to the main roadways in the city for emergency management purposes before they head into residential neighborhoods.
“We take care of all of our main [roads] going in and out of town. College Avenue is in good shape, Water Avenue is in good shape, and Downing Street is in good shape. After we get those in good shape, we start working our way back into the residentials,” he said.
District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Chris Jenkins said his crew reported roads were slick and dangerous, and crews were continuing to sand hills and intersections Thursday afternoon.
“If you don’t have to drive, please stay home,” he posted on Facebook.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall also urged the public to stay home Thursday morning.
“We will be [salting] and sanding hills and intersections throughout the day. Stay safe,” he said.
The Cherokee County Courthouse was closed Thursday and no announcement has been given on whether it will be closed Friday. All schools, including Northeastern State University, were also closed.
Underwood said there have been no reports of power outages from Tahlequah Public Works Authority or Lake Region Electric Cooperative.
He called it a "dangerous situation," as temperatures would be dropping Thursday evening and would remainlow Friday morning.
“The temperature is supposed to start climbing tomorrow, but I don’t think it will be a fast fix. People need to keep in mind that whatever melts, that’s going to refreeze when it starts cooling off later in the evening,” he said.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said they had responded to very few vehicle crashes as of Thursday afternoon.
“Everything seems to be melting pretty good, but it’s still slick. We’re still asking people to stay home if they don’t have to get out, but it does seem to be getting better,” said Chennault.
Chris Armstrong, Tahlequah Solid Waste superintendent, said he initially planned for crews to be out and about, picking up Thursday’s trash, with caution.
“We tried to come out and get your trash and get everything picked up, but unfortunately, the slush is really pushing my trucks all over the road. I’ve had two drivers tell me what’s going on, and they’re nervous. And I’ve had four residential people call in say they’re concerned about the trucks going down the road,” he said.
Armstrong said those who didn’t get trash picked up Thursday should put it out and it will be picked up Friday.
