Second-year med student studies at OSU COM

Kristyn Robling is an incoming second-year student at the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation. She just finished a rural externship organized through OSU.
She esd participating in an externship at Northeastern health System clinic that lasted from June 28 through July 9, and she was working with Dr. Thomas Schneider, an internal medicine physician.
Through this experience, she has been able to conduct patient interviews, prescribe medications, and build rapport with patients.
"It has a very humbling to experience healthcare in a rural setting where access to quality care can be limited, but it motivates me to become the best physician I can be so I can better serve my community. I am very grateful for this opportunity, and I appreciate everything Dr. Schneider has been able to teach me," said Robling.
