TULSA – Cherokee Federal employee Rachel Wyatt-Swanson was recently announced as a recipient of the 2020 SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship.
Wyatt-Swanson, who serves as a director of business development for Cherokee Nation Security and Defense, is among 12 security professionals and students to receive the inaugural scholarship. The SIA Women in Security Forum takes aim at furthering education, empowering its members, and promoting diversity in the security industry.
“As a proud SIA member and Women in Security Group volunteer, I am very excited to be recognized by my peers in the industry and to have won this scholarship,” Wyatt-Swanson said.
Each awardee will receive a $6,650 scholarship, which is open to SIA members and student members. The funds can be applied to continuing education or repayment of student loan debt. Wyatt-Swanson plans to pay down student loans she acquired in obtaining a Master of Business Administration degree.
“This is a wonderful recognition of Rachel’s hard work and dedication as an outstanding physical security professional,” said Keith Rounsaville, operations general manager for Cherokee Federal. “We are proud to see her honored for her knowledge, expertise, and determination to continually provide first-class service within the security and information technology fields.”
Wyatt-Swanson has worked for Cherokee Federal since early 2019. She holds a MBA from the University of Maryland and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Austin.
The Security Industry Association is a not-for-profit trade organization that depends on volunteers to help provide insight, advocacy, standards, education, certification, and networking events in the global security industry.
Cherokee Nation Security and Defense specializes in anti-terrorism and force protection, delivering comprehensive services that secure facility perimeters against all threats. CNSD implements smart design, cutting-edge technology, and proven mitigation strategies into command and control stations. The company provides comprehensive turnkey solutions to help maximize simplicity and security.
CNSD is headquartered in Tulsa, and is a part of Cherokee Federal’s team of companies that serve federal agencies globally.
