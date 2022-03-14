Security system updated every 5 years

Officials with the Cherokee County Detention Center explained this week how their security system works, and how often it's updated.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there are approximately 74 cameras at the jail, and all are recording 24/7.
"We bought it off a state contract through [Digi Security Systems]," said Girdner.
The reason for the hefty amount of video surveillance is for the safety and security for inmates, officers and staff. Girdner said any footage can also be used in court, should an incident occur.
The system is typically updated every five years, and Girdner said this one was upgraded in early 2020. He said it's not a budgeted item, but he spent $120,000 when it was last improved. Footage can be stored for up to 45 days.
"Whenever we had that installed, that was the most we could get for - at that time period. It takes about every five years for cameras to catch up. Where it's affordable to combat that storage space and when we updated, that was the most we could gain with the cameras and the coverage," he said.
The holding facility in the jail is where most of the cameras are installed.
A bill called the Prison Camera Reform Act of 2021, which passed the U.S. Senate, would increase the number of cameras in federal prisons to ensure more accountability. The bill would require the director of the Bureau of Prisons to address deficiencies, and make updates to the security systems of the BOP.
The legislation would mandate upgrades within three years and annual progress reports to lawmakers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.