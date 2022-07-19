Cherokee Nation administration announced that in light of recent shootings across the state, the tribe has tightened its security and safety protocols and the its complex in Tahlequah and elsewhere across the 14-county reservation.
"In light of recent tragic events that have unfolded across the United States, Cherokee Nation leaders also began to take a fresh, comprehensive look at tribal emergency policies and procedures," Chief of Staff Corey Bunch said in a statement published by the Cherokee Phoenix. "This undertaking relies on a cooperative effort among Cherokee Nation departments including our Marshal Service, Emergency Management, Risk Management and our Human Resources teams …"
A memorandum from Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. detailed new safety measures, which include two access points for employees, where security officers are stationed. Other entrances will remain temporarily locked to the public and employees at this time.
Monitoring of security cameras has been stepped up, and any type of weapon is banned on tribal property, except items used by law enforcement personnel.
