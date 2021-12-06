December is here, and for most gardeners, that means it's time to begin anticipating seed catalogs and dreaming about what to grow in the coming year.
"Seed catalogs are great, but it's also very helpful to hear from other experienced gardeners in your area about what grows well in these conditions, when to plant and what does that particular variety really taste like," said Criss Bartley Pearson of Green Country Seed Savers. "Most who participate [with the group] are knowledgeable about varieties well-suited for Cherokee County, as well as the best way to grow them. We also help others to reproduce their own seed and to find rare varieties of interest."
Cherokee Trail of Tears is a pole bean whose seed came over the Trail of Tears with ancestors of Dr. John Wyche of Hugo, Oklahoma. This variety does very well in Cherokee County and is good for snaps and dry beans.
"It's dependable and beautiful, producing vigorous vines with beautiful lavender colored flowers," said Pearson.
Seed Savers generally meets the second Sunday afternoon of the month. Meetings are informal times of sharing. Members share experiences, knowledge, and oftentimes, seed. To receive anything from one of the meetings, the only requirement is that the interested person be there and be willing to receive some.
The next meeting will be Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 pm. at St. Basil's Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita. For questions, contact Pearson at 970-209-6159
Green Country Seed Savers has an internet forum at: https://seedsavingnetwork.proboards.com.
