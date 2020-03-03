Seed Savers gear up for the spring

Green Country Seed Savers will have a meeting at St. Basil's Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave., Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m.
The meetings are informal, consisting of "show and tell" about varieties or equipment members bring in, conversation, and sharing of seeds and plant material. Meeting participation does not require that a person bring anything at all, except themselves and an interest in gardening.
Tomatoes and peppers are being started now. Within a few weeks of this meeting, warm weather crops, such as corn, beans, cucumbers and squash, will be getting planted.
Learn more about local gardening at seedsavingnetwork.proboards.com. For information about Green Country Seed Savers, contact George McLaughlin Jr. at 918-457-8284 or georgemclaughlinjr@gmail.com.
