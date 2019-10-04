Seed Savers moving on to hardy fall crops

Green Country Seed Savers representative George McLaughlin said that Oklahoma has finally gotten through the hottest time of the year, but that doesn't mean gardening has stopped.
"During that time, I struggle to maintain the garden because of the intense afternoon heat, right at the time when I am free to work in the garden," said McLaughlin. "Right now, the weeds are really large. Delicate crops have died, but I still have a lot out there. It helps that I grow a number of crops that are specially adapted to our climate."
The Old Timey Cornfield Pumpkin, though native to North Carolina, is one plant that fairly frolics in the heat of an Oklahoma summer, according to McLaughlin. Its vines grow rampantly, overtaking the most aggressive weeds, such as Johnson grass and Bermuda. As nights cool, this squash continues to grow.
The mature pumpkins can be eaten like butternut squash. Immature fruit can be prepared like summer squash. Its flowers can be batter-dipped and eaten. Unruly vines’ tips can be trimmed and added to soups or stir fry. Mature fruit will keep up to a year, with no refrigeration.
Green Country Seed Savers is a group of gardeners who love to grow and promote crops that succeed in the local rugged, often unpredictable,m climate.
"Oftentimes, we can help others get these seeds. At other times, we share how to reproduce and maintain such genetic treasures, so that others can keep and share them as well," said McLaughlin.
Green Country Seed Savers has a website for discussion of regionally adapted crops and seed saving. Visit http://seedsavingnetwork.proboards.com, The group also meets locally, about once a month. The next meeting will be Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m., at St. Basil’s Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave. in Tahlequah.
"Our meetings are a time of informal conversation and sharing. All are welcome. Come on out and join us," said McLaughlin.
For detailed directions, call or text McLaughlin at 918-457-8284, or email georgemclaughlilnjr@gmail.com.
