Seed Savers plan December meeting

Green Country Seed Savers will meet on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m., in St. Basil's Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita.
The GCSS meetings are informal, with people coming and going, and they do not last too long, according to George McLaughlin Jr. All are invited, and some attendees bring seeds.
"December is the time of year that avid gardeners generally start longing for spring," said McLaughlin. "Though there are things one can do in preparation of the coming growing season, this is the time to dream and plan."
For more information, contact McLaughlin at 918-457-8284.
