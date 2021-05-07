It's spring, and while some folk are about to plant their gardens, others are getting ready to plant them again, due to erratic Oklahoma weather.
“Gardening in our region poses some special challenges. While it is true that one can grow almost anything here, some crops tend to be undependable,” said George McLaughlin Jr. of Green Country Seed Savers. “For example, squash borers are so bad that many people only manage a few zucchini or yellow squash from their plants before they die. One day they look good. The next day, they're dead.”
McLaughlin said it is fine to grow these summer squash here, but he advised that it's wise to make several plantings. While some people have found some strategies to beat the pests, others chose to grow squash from a different species (c. moschata), which is more resistant.
“It's rare to lose a c. moschata squash to borers, as they have more solid stems which resist them,” he said.
There are a number of c. moschata varieties which are used in place of zucchini. One is called zucchino rampicante – also known as Tromboncino squash. This vining squash produces very long, snakey looking fruit, which are good green for summer squash, or mature and eaten like a butternut squash. There are also a number of Asian hybrids, all from this resistant family of squash, which are gaining in popularity, McLaughlin said.
“Kitazawa Seeds has a couple of them. I even use the Cherokee heirloom, Old Timey Cornfield pumpkin, when immature. It's a little different in texture, but it's good, and it produces,” said McLaughlin. “My personal preference is to go with the resistant varieties and save my energy for other battles. That's how it is with so many crops we grow in Green Country. There are special varieties and special techniques to gain success.”
Folks who would like to meet other gardeners dealing with local conditions and who enjoy sharing both seed and knowledge are invited to the Green Country Seed Savers meeting on Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m., at St. Basil's Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave. in Tahlequah.
“Our meetings are informal and though some bring plants and seeds to share, no one has to offer anything to come and to partake,” said McLaughlin.
For more information about the group and local gardening tips and techniques, visit https://seedsavingnetwork.proboards.com.
