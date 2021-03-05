Seed Savers to discuss tomatoes, more

Green Country Seed Savers is a group that often meets in Tahlequah to swap seeds, plants, information and "whoppers" – almost all about gardening in this special environment.
The next meeting is Sunday, March 14, at 2 p.m. at St. Basil's Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave.
"Our meetings are an informal time of conversation and sharing. To attend, one need bring nothing but their own interest," said George McLaughlin Jr. "Come learn what grows best here, how to grow it, where to obtain seed and when to plant."
McLaughlin said one of the most common errors seen among gardeners, whether new or experienced, is that they jump to gun and plant too early.
"Oklahoma has volatile seasons, so planting too early is often catastrophic when temperatures take a sudden, unexpected plunge. Still, it really is time to start tomatoes and peppers indoors, for later transplanting into the garden. This is about the perfect time to do so," he said.
Starting tomatoes and peppers from seed can be done in a sunny window or under a set of lights. Doing so can save the grower money and exponentially increases the number of varieties available to them.
"Heidi is a tomato variety you won't find in a box store, yet is an absolute champion in our climate. Hailing from Cameroon, Africa, it loves our heat and produces buckets of medium sized, pear shaped tomatoes which are good in salads or cooked," said McLaughlin. "Heidi is a favorite among our local members of Green Country Seed Savers."
Learn more at seedsavingnetwork.proboards.com. For further information contact McLaughlin at 918-457-8284
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.