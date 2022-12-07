Green Country Seed Savers, a group dedicated to gardening, food production and propagation of food crops that do well in the unique conditions of Oklahoma, will be having a meeting Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at St. Basil's Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave.
The meetings are informal times of conversation and often accompanied by the sharing of seeds or plants that grow well here. It may be winter and spring may seem far away. But this is when gardeners start planning for the coming growing season.
"We are likely to be offering starts of Jerusalem artichoke, a relative of the sunflower that grows like a weed. It makes beautiful fall flowers and produces buckets of edible, potato-like roots," said group leader George McLaughlin. "They're super-easy to grow and can be planted anytime from November through April. Pull up a chair and meet other seed savers.
The meeting will run until a bit before 4 p.m. Folks come and go as they please.Anyone interested in gardening is welcome to attend.
For questions, call or text McLaughlin at 918-457-8284. Visit the online forum at www.seedsavingnetwork.proboards.com
