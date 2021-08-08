Seed Savers to meet Aug. 15

The Green Country Seed Savers will meet Sunday Aug. 15, at 2 p.m. St. Basil's Episcopalian Church, 814 N. Vinita.
This time of year, many Green Country Seed Savers are collecting and processing seeds for next year to share with friends.
Cherokee County suffered hot and dry weather throughout August. Weeds grow so fast that they seem to swallow up unattended garden tools.
Blister beetles appear, sometimes demolishing entire plants within hours. It is easy to forget that within a few weeks, cooler temperatures will fall upon this area. Occasional rain and blister beetles will soon disappear until next July. Right now, there is plenty of time to plant for a fall crop of green beans. It is time to think about planting turnips and other fall crops.
The meeting generally lasts about an hour and a half, though anyone is free to come and go as they please. Meetings are informal, with members sharing about their garden adventures and woes, planting and seed saving techniques, as well as discussion about what varieties do best in the area. Many times, members bring extra seed or plants to share. No "swap" is necessary to receive seeds.
Everyone is welcome to come, especially those who would like to learn how to grow food of their own and to produce their own seeds.
