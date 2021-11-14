It's nearly the middle of November, and bean growers are still picking beans from the garden.
Tahlequah is a great place to grow beans in the fall, according to the Green Country Seed Savers. Generally, it is important to plant them in July to harvest beans in the fall. It is possible to harvest beans until a hard freeze. If the crop is strong, beans can even be harvested for a few weeks after the first frost by covering them with blankets.
Woods Mountain Crazy Bean is a regionally adapted bush bean that produces a lot of beans when other beans give out. Seed for this bean is maintained by members of Green Country Seed Savers and sold by Sandhill Preservation Center.
Green Country Seed Savers meets in its online forum, and members will also meet in person on Sunday, Nov. 14, at Liberty Grace Chapel - 7584 Highway 82A - at 2 p.m. It is about two miles north of Moody's store.
For more information, contact George McLaughlin Jr. at 918-457-8284 or Ron Cook at 918-414-5221.
