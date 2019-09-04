Seed Savers to meet Sunday

Members of Green Country Seed Savers think September can be a great time for gardening, if area residents aren't so exasperated with July and August that they've already given up on this year’s garden.
The group will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, in St. Basil’s Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave. Those who like to garden or who may be interested in saving seeds and growing the varieties best-suited to Green Country’s special climate are invited to attend.
Green Country Seed Savers meets online, www.seedsavingnetwork.proboards.com, as well as in a monthly meeting.
“Our physical meeting isn’t large, but we have a great time,” said George McLaughlin Jr. “Our meetings are a time of informal conversation and sharing. All are welcome. Come on out and join us.”
McLaughlin said there is still time to plant turnips and a cover crop, which will not only improve the soil, but also make it easier to start the 2020 garden.
“My own garden is a mix of huge weeds and some nice crops, some of which are just starting to produce,” he said.
Right now is when many seed savers are busily processing seed, both for future gardens and to share with other gardeners. Tomato, corn, okra and bean seed are just some of those that are being processed now.
For more information on Green Country Seed Savers, contact McLaughlin at 918-457-8284.
