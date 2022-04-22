Seed Savers to meet to talk about beans

The weather appears to have finally warmed up, and people are putting their gardens out. But experts know Northeastern Oklahoma can be tricky because of its erratic weather and unique conditions, but gardening here can be rewarding.
Green Country Seed Savers meets on a Sunday afternoon, locally, about 10 times a year.
Meetings are informal and a great opportunity to share and receive knowledge about what grows well here, what doesn't and how to do it best. Participants often bring extra seeds and plants to share with others and this time will be no exception. There will likely be tomato plants, peppers, and even seeds being offered. Most of the time attendees "deal" in varieties which are well suited to individual conditions.
Beans are another great crop which is affected by conditions. Buying Blue Lake or Kentucky Wonder bean seed from a box store often disappoints, as these varieties balk at Oklahoma summer heat, often failing to produce.
Cherokee Trail of Tears handles the heat, producing delicious snap beans. Later in the season, the same plants may even produce a crop of dry black beans.
The Savers invite everyone to come on out and meet some seed savers. Learn how to save and grow from seed.
Green Country Seed Savers will be meeting May 1, 2 p.m. at St. Basil's Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave. For information, call Criss Bartley-Pearson at 970-209-6159. If unable to attend, drop in on us any time at www.seedsavingnetwork.proboards.com.
