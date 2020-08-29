Cover crops have been used as a management tool for production agriculture for several decades. However, with the increasing adoption of pre-emergent and postemergent herbicides in the 1950s and 1960s, this practice greatly decreased.
Today, there is still limited use of cover cropping in large scale agricultural systems, but that is changing as weeds are developing herbicide resistance, soils are eroding, and nutrient runoff is impacting watersheds across the globe. Nonetheless, cover crops are frequently used by the home hobby gardener for several reasons.
The potential benefits of growing cover crops include improved soil health, increased nutrient cycling, improved water infiltration, and increased biological diversity.
Cover crops are typically planted following crop harvest to protect the soil surface from erosion during noncrop periods and to increase rain infiltration during the winter months. For the backyard gardener, that time is occurring now, in late August and early September. There are a few different species to chose from when selecting a cover crop and there are advantages to each. A cover crop should be selected based upon the need of the garden.
If the cover crop is incorporated into the soil prior to next season's planting, it then becomes a green manure. This may be done in a crop rotational system where the cover crop (green manure) is grown during the normal growing season, allowed to sit over winter, and is tilled in before planting the following year. In a nonrotational system, it may be sown in the fall, following harvest, and tilled in before planting the following year. In a normal, backyard garden you will likely select the latter option.
Cover crops may be nonlegumes, legumes, or a mixture of the two. Nonlegumes include oats, mustard, buckwheat, or rye; and legumes include clovers, field peas, and vetch. Nonlegumes are typically grown for green manures because they can form dense stands and, in some cases, they have allelopathic effects where they exude natural herbicide like chemicals. Legumes are species that belong to the Fabaceae family and can fix atmospheric nitrogen into the soil.
In Northeast Oklahoma, if your garden beds are well-established and your soil test indicates you may need to supplement some nitrogen, a selection of red, crimson, or white clover would be good. If you are establishing a new garden bed, you may select a mixture of clover and ryegrass so that you can add some additional nitrogen while also growing a nice, green manure to till in and improve soil health. If your beds are already well-established, possess healthy soils, and are not nutrient-deficient, you may opt to grow ryegrass to suppress weeds and prevent erosion.
Be sure to select a cover crop that is the most cost efficient and suits your needs. If you have any questions, contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension office, 918-456-6163.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.