Self-assessment program revitalizes communities

COLUMBUS, Ohio – America in Bloom has launched Growing Vibrant Communities, a self-assessment program to help revitalize communities.
The GVC program is a self-assessment that measures a community’s commitment and progress in community vitality, flowers, landscaped areas, urban forestry, environmental efforts, celebrating heritage, and overall impression.
"As part of ourmission to connect people to the benefits of plants, heritage preservation, environmental efforts, and community involvement, we are excited to launch the Growing Vibrant Communities program,” said John Manchester, president of the AIB board of directors. “We know that beautiful communities promote quality of life and economic vitality; that volunteer leadership and involvement can effect change in a community; and the character of a community can be preserved through celebrating the unique heritage it has. The GVC program guides communities through a set of metrics designed to evaluate their current efforts, and then provides a roadmap for them to get stronger in the areas that provide for a more robust and livable community.”
Growing Vibrant Communities is a year-round program with no registration deadlines or specific timelines for participation. The registration fee is $299, which includes the self-assessment and a designated GVC adviser who will be carefully matched to the community’s needs and can then guide a community by reviewing what is in place and recommending enhancements.
More information is available at on the GVC website at www.GrowingVibrantCommunities.com.
