Although a civil emergency for the city of Tahlequah has been declared and many of the town’s businesses will be closed for an indefinite period of time, self-service businesses like laundromats and car washes continue to function.
Circle S Speedwash on Downing Street is still operating for those who need to get laundry done while they have free time away from work and school. The outfit has made sure to regularly sanitize its facility and will remain open.
“The way we see it, sick people still need to wash their clothes,” said Jean Diffenderfer, manager. “We are trying to stay open for as long we can with our regular hours. We are disinfecting on a regular basis. The carts are sprayed nightly and just whenever we can do it. We are bleaching everything.”
Circle S Speedwash is open 24 hours. Customers are asked to practice social distancing and steer clear from one another to avoid transmission of COVID-19.
“That’s the biggest thing, “ said Diffenderfer. “A lot of people don’t really seem to take this seriously and they’re kind of making light about it. I have customers coming in with everything they own, and I have a lot of older customers and a lot of little kids. So just keep your space.”
Highlander Center, on Water Avenue, is open for business. The stores hours – 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. – will remain the same. Brandy Fritts said the laundromat is getting a regular dose of sanitation and has no plans to close for now.
“When the government tells us to shut down, we’ll shut down,” said Fritts. “For now, we’re open.”
Although rain has likely hindered any idea of washing a car this week, the Super Spray Car Wash in Tahlequah is still open for business. Owner Doyle Zimbelman said it will remain open until he is forced to close it. Sanitation has also been a priority for the business.
“We’ve been wiping things down and we use disinfectant on all the walls and basically anything anyone would touch,” said Zimbelman.
Calls to the Wash Barn Car Wash were not returned by press time, but the facilities in town appeared to still be in operation Thursday.
