Semi-truck gets stuck by gas pumps

A Pepsi-Cola semi-truck damaged a fuel pump at a local convenience store Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, after the driver apparently misjudged the distance.
Tahlequah Fire Capt. Rickey Hicks said a "Good Samaritan" stopped by Station 1 just after 7:30 a.m., to say a semi-truck was stuck against a fuel pump at Love's Country Store.
"He got his trailer jack-knifed between the gas pump and the air pump. He knocked the gas pump loose and that probably spilled, I'm guessing, 8 to 10 gallons of gas," Hicks said.
Hick credited the store's manager for her quick thinking by throwing down some oil dry absorbent before the fuel spilled into the sewer drain.
"It could have been a mess if that gas got in the storm drain. It would have been a lot bigger problem, but I give all the credit to the manager there at Love's," he said.
