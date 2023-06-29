In order to prevent school threats, Senate Bill 100 has been approved to require security walkthroughs.
SB 100 was approved by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on June 6. District 9 State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said it will require school districts to do certain vulnerability and risk assessments.
Pemberton said the bill came from a working group in summer 2022 he was asked to attend by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat to promote safety in Oklahoma schools. The plan will require the Oklahoma School Security Institute, a department of Oklahoma Homeland Security, to do on-site risk and vulnerability assessments of all the school districts in the state.
“OSSI has been in existence for 10 years, and they’ve done about 400 of those voluntary assessments, but they’re all voluntary so only less than a third of the sites in the state have gone through a voluntary risk vulnerability assessment,” said Pemberton. “This mandates it. It’s state law, so you have to go through it within the next three years,” said Pemberton.
The bill goes into effect July 1, 2023 and the deadline is July 1, 2026.
The assessments will take place on-site with the OSSI visiting and analyzing what security measures can be put in place to make the site safer. After the visit, OSSI will give superintendents and school boards an in-depth assessment that will allow them to make the needed changes. After the initial assessment, the process must be redone every five years.
About $1.4 million in grant funds from the Oklahoma School Security Grant Program has also been attached with the bill to allow OSSI to give security grants to qualifying school districts for the needed changes, such as cameras or gates.
Due to already having access to their cops grant, Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Tanya Jones said TPS has already done security assessments but not with OSSI yet. Jones said she thinks TPS has possibly already completed most of the security requirements, but the district will not know for certain until they have the mandated walkthrough. Those who have assessed these sites include school resource officers and various emergency management personal.
An example of a security risk at TPS that was mitigated through a walkthrough was an area at Tahlequah High School that needed fencing to prevent outside forces from entering the campus. Security cameras, double-door access, and fencing around a playground are other safety measures that have been added to various TPS sites.
“I would assume it would not just be hard but impossible for any entity to get rid of all vulnerabilities, but I think the safety assessment is so that you are at least looking for those so you’re aware [and know] where to be extra careful,” said Jones.
Pemberton said schools will have to complete the assessment and walkthroughs before applying for the Oklahoma School Security Grant Program funds through the OSSI.
“I think there’s some expertise out there at Homeland Security and others that I think can help make our school safer, but I think there’s no doubt that these recent shootings have kind of brought it back to the forefront [and] made sure people understand no matter where you’re at or how secure you feel your schools are, there’s more that can be done,” said Pemberton.
The bill will only impact public schools, but Pemberton said OSSI can do walkthroughs for private schools, technology center schools, and institutes of higher education.
Pemberton said he hopes the bill and future assessments will make people feel safer about the vulnerability of other schools.
“You just keep hearing about all this terrible stuff happening everywhere and you just don’t want it to happen to your kids,” said Keys Public School Superintendent Vol Woods.
Woods said his district has done a lot of safety and security improvements over the last few years. Keys has created different entryways for their sites that make outsiders walk into a holding area before entering the office, and has added key access doors, as well as more cameras. Woods said SROs are already an important factor at the campus, as they have a full-time SRO and extra officers on site during drop off and pick up times.
For even more security, the school has a safety committee that discusses and acts on vulnerabilities found throughout the school on walkthroughs or daily observations.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, agreed the policy will also be used to make schools as safe as possible and help staff be better prepared.
“We all want safe schools, and through the legislature we want to do everything we can to give them the tools so when you drop your child off at school ,you feel 100% confident when you go back that afternoon to pick them up you’ve got somebody to pick up,” said Culver.
