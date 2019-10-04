Senate candidate speaks to Democrats

The Cherokee County Democratic Party held its monthly meeting Oct. 1, welcoming Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate Dr. Dylan Billings.
Billings holds a Bachelor of Political Science from the University of Central Oklahoma and a doctorate in political science/public policy from the University of Oklahoma. Billings is a political science instructor for Oklahoma State University. He and his wife, Mary, live in Edmond with their two sons.
Billings' message is, "Oklahoma Deserves Better." The pillars of his campaign are ensuring economic stability, facing the global climate crisis, lowering the cost of health care, and bringing opportunity to all students.
Billings discussed stagnant wages in Oklahoma and the tie-in with education. He is a proponent of vocational studies and, although he is employed in higher education, he understands the economics of a balanced education system and that not everyone is interested in going to college. He also recognizes the need for re-education in some industries as new avenues are explored and opened. Green energy is a good example, he said. Although Oklahoma is a fossil fuel state, there is also a growing need for expertise in the state for trained personnel in the wind and solar energy fields.
Billings also said if all citizens have insurance or health care coverage, the average cost is reduced for all by distributing the expense across a larger number of people. He took questions from the audience on topics ranging from LGBTQ+ rights to water rights and water quality issues.
Future Cherokee County Democratic events were announced, including the Federation of Democratic Women's monthly luncheon, which was Friday, Oct. 4, at the Restaurant of the Cherokees, with guest speakers Joshua Harris-Till, president of the National Young Democrats, and Sache' Primeaux-Shaw, president of the Oklahoma Young Democrats.
The annual Fall Round-Up dinner is Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Cherokee County Community Building. The Veterans Day Parade is Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m., and the Tahlequah Christmas Parade is Friday, Dec. 13.
The Cherokee County Democratic Party meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory Center, 100 N. Water Ave. Those interested in more information or announcements regarding the Democratic Party of Cherokee County can visit the "Cherokee County Democrats" Facebook page.
