OKLAHOMA CITY — State senators punched back at Gov. Kevin Stitt late Thursday, axing two of his cabinet secretary selections and vowing more nominations would be canned unless Stitt stops his “irrational” behavior of trying to “bully” them.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, promised that the rejections of Stitt cabinet secretary picks Kevin Corbett and Chad Mariska are just the beginning if the Republican governor “continues down this road of killing policy.”
The remarks came hours after Stitt vetoed 20 pieces of Republican legislation authored by senators who Stitt believes do not endorse his plans to cut taxes, increase teacher pay and pass voucher-like tax credits. In his veto messages, Stitt indicated he was frustrated by the Senate’s unwillingness to embrace his education and tax plans despite a $1.2 billion surplus and $6 billion in savings. He said he’ll veto any “unrelated policy” until the Senate embraces his plans.
The Senate, meanwhile, also passed its own dueling education plan Thursday evening that contains a tiered voucher-like tax credit system, up to $8,000 in teacher raises, depending on experience, additional $3,000 teacher stipends, and a $3,000 stipend for school support staff.
The proposed teacher raise amounts to the second largest in state history. The average teacher would receive a $6,754 increase, said state Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond. The $3,000 support staff stipend will also help schools hire much-needed HVAC workers, bus mechanics and cafeteria workers.
“We put together a policy that represents everything he espouses, so hopefully he’ll calm down and sober up and get a look at this through the lens of policy and not through the lens of emotion,” Treat said.
Stitt though remained unapologetic Friday and said it’s “disappointing” his two cabinet secretaries were casualties of his push to get Oklahomans the tax cuts and school choice he said they’re demanding.
He also said the Senate’s education vote should have happened months ago.
“Now we’re actually getting somewhere, and so very, very optimistic that we’re going to be able to land the plane,” Stitt said. “It’s the end of April here in this building, and sometimes pressure has to mount a little bit. It happens every single year it seems like.”
When asked during his weekly press briefing if he planned to continue to veto Senate bills — despite the Senate’s new proposed education package — Stitt grinned and told everyone to “stay tuned.”
Over two dozen legislative measures awaited his signature on Friday.
He also noted that the Senate had not addressed his calls for tax cuts.
“Until we get tax cuts, until we get parent choice done, we’re not going to do all this other stuff for lobbyists and special interest groups,” Stitt said. “Let’s get those two things done, and then we’ll be happy to talk about some other things in the budget.”
Some senator, though, have accused Stitt of pushing the “nuclear button” on his relationship with the chamber and said his tactic risks the passage of needed policy. They also insisted that constituents requested some of the vetoed policy, not lobbyists.
One vetoed bill would have added a state framework for collegiate athletes and universities navigating new federal name, image and likeness (NIL) rules. Another would have provided hospital emergency rooms, county jails and prisons with doses of Narcan, a medication that reverses opioid overdoses.
“He has chosen to exercise his veto authority,” Treat said. “We are choosing to exercise our confirmation authority.”
Treat said dozens of Stitt executive nominations still await Senate confirmation. Confirmations are typically routine votes.
Stitt had planned on Corbett, the head of the state’s Health Care Authority, serving another term as his cabinet secretary of health and mental health.
Stitt said Corbett had been approved by the state Senate four years ago, and he’s “just an amazing, amazing individual.” He said Corbett oversaw an expansion of postpartum benefits for mothers and rolled out the state’s managed care program, which resulted in significant savings for the state.
“It’s disappointing it’s caught up, but the big picture is we’re advocating for tax cuts and more parent choice,” Stitt said.
Treat said senators rejected Corbett’s nomination because they did not like the public roll out of a controversial statewide health database, and pointed to a legislative spat with OHCA over the agency’s authority to spend $600 million in surplus revenue without legislative input.
Corbett will remain director of OHCA.
Mariska, who Stitt had selected as commerce secretary, was rejected because of growing frustration “that we cannot land economic development projects,” Treat said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com
