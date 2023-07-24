The Oklahoma State Senate succeeded Monday in its attempt to override Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetos on two tribal compact bills.
In a 34-7 vote on July 24, the Senate overrode two of the governor’s vetos on bills apropos of how Oklahoma tribes share tax revenue from tobacco and motor vehicle tag sales – Senate Bill 26X and House Bill 1005X, respectively – with the state.
This was the Senate’s second try at the tobacco bill veto override after its first attempt on June 26 failed by one vote. The Senate adjourned that day without considering the override on the motor vehicle tag bill.
Stitt previously implored the Legislature to not override his vetos on the compacts and instead vote for his version, which clarified that the revenue reimbursement applies only on trust land.
“The tribes don’t want to sign that – in my opinion, or they would have already done it – and they’re pushing for this compact that basically takes the definition of Indian Country and after the McGirt decision, it has different consequences. [Indian Country] could potentially mean 42% of our state. That’s why they want that compact signed,” said Stitt in a June 23 press conference.
The Oklahoma House of Representatives will take up the tobacco bill veto override on July 31. The House already voted to override the veto on the motor vehicle tag compact bill.
In a statement on the overrides, Gov. Stitt released called the process “illegitimate.”
“Despite real concerns for the future of our state, the Senate has chosen to disregard the Governor’s compact in favor of compact language the tribes wanted. I am trying to protect eastern Oklahoma from turning into a reservation, and I’ve been working to ensure these compacts are the best deal for all four million Oklahomans. Unfortunately, the Senate seems to disagree and used an illegitimate process to do so,” said Stitt.
In a statement, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the overrides were a great step forward in preserving “carefully negotiated compact agreements that have served both Oklahoma and Cherokee Nation well for decades.”
“The bipartisan supermajority of senators who voted to extend our tribal-state compacts, overriding the governor’s veto, also saw this need, and I thank them for their support. This vote shows once again that the governor is isolated in his choice of conflict over cooperation with tribes,” said Hoskin.
Hoskin said the Cherokee Nation is ready to continue working with any and all good-faith partners in the state who respect the tribe’s sovereignty.
“I urge the Oklahoma House to return swiftly to complete the veto overrides. They can quickly end the troubling uncertainty these vetoes have caused for Oklahoma citizens and businesses,” he said.
