Senator holds interim study on predatory birds

OKLAHOMA CITY - State Sen. Blake "Cowboy" Stephens held an interim study Monday, Oct. 10 to look into the significant harm done to livestock and property by predatory birds.
Stephens, R-Tahlequah, said the most destructive is the black vulture.
"Most people have no idea how deadly and vicious black vultures can be for livestock. They will attack baby calves as they are being born and eat them alive, and they'll attack the mother as she's giving birth," said Stephens. "It is a gruesome situation that can cost a family thousands of dollars in lost livestock, but their hands are tied by federal law."
Stephens said black vultures are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Oklahomans can get a permit to take up to five birds each year, but Stephens said that's inadequate to address the exploding population.
"We heard testimony from agriculture experts and producers who said the numbers of black vultures have increased over the past 60 years. Not only do they kill cattle, but they also kill sheep, and there have been reports of the loss of horses, donkeys, goats, and other animals," said Stephens. "But beyond that, they destroy property. They'll pick shingles off of roofs, tear the rubber off of windshield wipers, and destroy wiring on transmission lines and cell towers. The birds' feces is acidic, and it can actually cause holes to form in the metal in water towers and other structures."
Testimony was given by Chuck Roberts with Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance; Neal Boatwright, a farmer from Cherokee County; Dr. Dwayne Elmore with Oklahoma State University; Scott Blubaugh, president of American Farmers and Ranchers Insurance; and Scott Alls, state director at the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services and Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Services. The livestream of the full hearing can be viewed at https://oksenate.gov/live-chamber.
Stephens said the cap needs to be eliminated and citizens need to be able to set up traps, which can be more effective than hunting the vultures with guns. These changes must come at the federal level.
