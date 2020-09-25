Senator to propose anti-doxxing bill next session

In a time when citizens across the country are calling for more transparency and accountability for law enforcement, a bill to be proposed in the Oklahoma Legislature next session would make it illegal to dox police officers.
State Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, announced Thursday he plans to propose legislation that would make it illegal for citizens to publicly broadcast private or identifying information about law enforcement personnel. Such information would include, but not be limited to, an individual’s name, birthday, address, phone number, Social Security number, or driver’s license number or photo.
“Anyone who works in law enforcement knows they could be in harm’s way every time they answer a call or pull over a vehicle – it’s simply part of the job. But having private information leaked online – that opens these officers and their families up to harassment or worse – is not what they signed on for,” said Rosino. “This legislation I am filing will make it illegal to dox law enforcement officers in our state.”
According to Rosino, under the proposed legislation it would be against the law to use either telephonic or electronic communication to post information about an officer with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass or stall an officer, and as a result, place them in reasonable fear of death or serious bodily injury to the officer, their family, household member, or intimate partner.
While the legislation could protect officers from doxxing, Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes said it could also protect them from public accountability, and that no group of citizens should have special protections and legal privileges over another.
“It is not uncommon for people who behave badly to be ‘made famous’ via the internet and social media to create accountability and discourage the bad behavior,” he said. “Should government agents be protected by force from the public scrutiny and pressure every other citizen must face? The instinct to carve out or create special power for some, but not all, is antithetical to justice and equality under the law.”
The legislation comes after the Federal Protective Service Deputy Director of Operations Richard Cline reported in July that about 38 federal law enforcement officers in Portland, Oregon, had been doxxed. In 2018, a former aide to Sen. Maggie Hassan was arrested for publishing the home address, private cell phone numbers and more to Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Orrin Hatch’s Wikipedia pages. After being initially charged with making public restricted personal information, he was also charged with witness tampering, second-degree burglary, threatening interstate communications, unauthorized use of a government computer, identity theft, and unlawful entry. He received a four-year prison sentence.
Justin Kennedy, Cherokee County Young Republicans chair, said he doesn’t think anyone should be doxxed.
“There is a caveat with that,” he said. “I’m sure there is some sort of situation where it would be appropriate – people committing heinous crimes, someone that’s evading custody. I can see where somebody might want to do that. I guess I do agree with the bill, but I’d also add that I don’t think it should be just for officers. I don’t think you should be doxxing anybody, just in general.”
The federal law, making public restricted personal information, applies to an officer or employee of the United States, as well as any state or local officer or employee whose restricted personal information is made publicly available because of the participation in, or assistance provided to, a federal criminal investigation by that officer or employee. According to The Reeves Law Group, unless the individual falls under one of those categories, there is no law that criminalizes all of the conduct that may be considered doxxing, such as releasing someone’s contact information.
Rosino’s bill, should it pass through the Legislature, would apply to law enforcement for the state, local governments and Indian tribes. A first offense would be a misdemeanor, while a second offense would be a felony.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, said he thinks the law goes too far, and that the public should know who is policing them.
“What exactly is ‘doxxing’ when it comes to a public employee?” asked Barnes. “I think lawmakers need to think harder about why such things may be happening, and stop curtailing transparency.”
Some legal experts have indicated it may be difficult to pass a law that could be seen as hindering free speech rights, but others have argued that an anti-doxxing statute could survive a First Amendment challenge, as it can be seen as empowering harassment of people in their homes and where they work.
It’s unclear whether the Legislature will even have a vote on bill in the 2021 session, but Rosino still plans to propose it and has already prepared a draft to formally file when the session begins.
“I think there is a very valid concern that if we don’t address this, the threats and harassment could ramp up into something much worse for one of these officers or their loved ones,” Rosino said. “We need this legislation to protect the heroes who serve their fellow citizens every single day.”
