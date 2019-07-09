Senior citizens with birthdays in June celebrated at the Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center.
Those celebrating birthdays included Lennis Cambell, Gene Ruth Brumback, Richard Miley, Eugene Fabray, Martha Deibler, and Joe Quetone. The birthday cake and treats were donated by Sam Hart. Cambell received the potted plant donated by Gail Morgan. The next birthday celebration will be July 26 at 11:30 a.m.
Daily activities at the center include ceramics, pool, dominoes, card games, and exercise. Lunch is served daily 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dances with a live band are held each Friday, 7-10 p.m.
The Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center can be booked for a fee. For more information, call 918-456-0792.
