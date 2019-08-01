Senior citizens with birthdays in July celebrated at the Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center.
Those celebrating birthdays included Judy Browning, Tom Bullock, Eileen Mischke, Robert Clay, William Fairchild, Noeme Weeks, and Pete Evans. The birthday cake and treats were donated by Sam Hart. Mischke received the potted plant donated by Gail Morgan. The next birthday celebration will be Friday, Aug. 23, at 11:30 a.m.
Daily activities at the center include ceramics, pool, dominoes, card games, and exercises. Lunch is served daily 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dances with a live band are held each Friday, 7-10 p.m.
The Tahlequah Senior Citizen Center, 230 E. First St., can be booked for a nominal fee. Call 918-456-0792 for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.